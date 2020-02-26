MORE than 100 people attended a popular supper and quiz at Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club.

The sold-out event was held at the club, in Holland Road, on Saturday.

James Max, club chairman and Talk Radio presenter, said Storm Dennis may have been blowing outside, but inside spirits were lifted by the host - actor John D Collins, ably assisted by his wife Caryll and Mr Max.

The winning team pipped two others into joint second place by just three points.

Questions on history, art, film were accompanied by music questions including a guess the tune - played backwards -round.

The event was attended by members and guests, alongside Clacton and Frinton MP Giles Watling.

Mr Max said: “This is the second time we have held a quiz and supper night.

“John D Collins is a brilliant host and along with his other talents he’s a first class quiz master.

“Our catering operation is getting rave reviews and our club is beginning to get a real buzz.

Mr Max said the club’s social calendar - with Sunday lunches, steak nights and other social events - is bringing new members to the club.

He added: “We are excited to bring even more events and change to the club.

“In the spring we’ll be launching a range of new sporting options to make our club the sporting and social club in Frinton.”