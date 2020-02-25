A SWIMMING pool will be transformed into a dazzling display of light and music as part of a series of events celebrating the scientific and creative in Essex.

Creative group, Wet Sounds, is known for using swimming pools to create spaces for music, light and performance.

Audiences experience the show by entering the water and moving freely below and above the surface.

The unique event is being held at Chelmsford’s Riverside Leisure Centre swimming pool as part of Essex 2020, the county’s biggest celebration of all things scientific and creative in conjunction with the Newsquest.

More than 365 science, technology, engineering, art and maths (STEAM) focused events will be held across the year. Wet Sounds will work with sound artists to put on a display inspired by the novel The Drowned World, by JG Ballard.

Joel Cahen, of Wet Sounds, will be joined by Chris Adam and Andrew Wright of the Resonance arts collective and Colchester-based sound artist Frazer Merrick.

The display will be held on February 29, with tickets soon available from essex2020.com

A spokesman said: “The event is inspired by a novel set in a post-apocalyptic future where due to climate change the city of London has been submerged underwater and the sparsely inhabited world above has turned into a thriving tropical environment.

“Swimsuits are a must and goggles are recommended.

“Only people confident in water can enter the water. Flotation aids will be made available.”

Meanwhile, all 74 libraries in Essex will be hosting a Love Your Libraries day on Saturday.

Visitors can enjoy a range of creative activities, including science and craft related games, just by turning up on the day.

For more information visit libraries.essex.gov.uk/events/.

And on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, during next week’s half term, youngsters can enjoy science week at Wat Tyler Country Park, Basildon.

Visitors can take part in Feel The Force days, which are packed with challenges such as bridge building and balloon car races.

The park’s Nature Nurture days on Tuesday and Thursday promise treasure hunts, lessons in camouflage and pond dipping. Tickets are available from essex2020.com