A YOUNG artist will see his anti-knife message posted across Tendring.

Freddie McGrath, nine, who now lives in Watford, entered an Essex Police colouring competition to design an anti-knife poster last year.

His poster was selected as the winning drawing by Tendring’s district commender Chief Inspector Lily Benbow.

The poster has been made into 30 signs which will be placed in and around the district.

A spokesman for the Essex force said: “We met the winner and his extremely proud family to show them how his important message will be broadcast across Tendring.

“We presented him with a sign he can keep.

“He also got the chance to have a look inside the police station and visit the cells.

“Freddie told us that he loves drawing.”

The spokesman added: “Even at his young age, clearly he has an understanding of the danger and devastation that knives can cause.”