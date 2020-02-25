A FUN group of puppeteers who use performances and sketches to teach and communicate Christian beliefs held a workshop to welcome new entertainers.

Reach Up Puppetry fittingly launched over the Christmas period in 2016, when they performed as part of an all-age festive nativity.

After a successful showcase, the cuddly-character-controlling stage stars decided to build on the positive reaction and they now operate from within the Baptist Church, in Pier Avenue.

The band of talented puppet artists regularly perform their light-hearted brand of religious education at church services, pantomimes and variety shows, where they spread the words and sentiments of God.

Recently they encouraged anyone who wanted try their hand at becoming an eye-catching puppet master to attend their informative taster session.

At the workshop, guests were taught how to properly use a puppet to visually communicate expression and emotion.

They then put their newly acquired skills to the test when they took part in a special one-off performance at the end of the two-hour session.

Dan Fountain, from Reach Up Puppetry, said: “Reach Up Puppetry hosted its first taster session.

“The group’s trying to attract new puppeteers, so it was nice to see people turn out and enjoy themselves.”