CAMPAIGNERS who fought to save a library in Walton have been out in force to support library staff.

The Hands Off Walton Library campaign group was launched after Essex County Council unveiled controversial plans last year to close 25 libraries across the county, while 19 could have been staffed by community groups.

Following a backlash, the county council promised it will not close any libraries in the next five years.

Campaigners still fear Walton’s library, in High Street, could lose its professional librarians if a community group or volunteers want to run it.

Steven Walker led campaigners in Walton on Saturday to show their love and support for the town’s library and the staff who keep it going.

Mr Walker said: “Our campaign group has 49 members who are all passionate about the value of libraries as a community resource, which like Walton do so much more than lend books.

“Walton Library is a gem of a building where staff help organise coffee mornings for older residents, nursery rhyme time for toddlers, homework clubs for children, job club and plenty more.

“The staff work hard and care about the library and the people who rely on it. I was heartened to see so many people come along on Saturday to show their solidarity.”