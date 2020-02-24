COUPLES could soon be set to tie the knot at one of Clacton’s historic Martello Towers.

Paul Nash has submitted plans to Tendring Council to use the scheduled ancient monument in Marine Parade West as a wedding venue and conference centre.

Tower F, next to Clacton Hospital, is one of a series of 29 forts built between 1808 and 1812 to protect the coast from invasion during the Napoleonic era.

The tower, which is currently vacant, has been used as a petting zoo and restaurant.

A planning statement by agent Phil Cobbold said: “Martello Tower F is an important historic building and an important landmark that contributes to the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposed use is viable and will help to safeguard the future of the building and ensure that its history, architecture and cultural significance are enjoyed by future generations.