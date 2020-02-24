HUNDREDS of pounds have been donated to a support group at a special needs school by members of a weekly community club.

Shorefields School Staff and Parents League has been presented with a cheque for £250 from the brothers of the Warwick Castle Lodge 1618 of the Royal Antediluvian Of Buffalo’s.

The active team runs events throughout the year to raise money for equipment and activities at the Clacton school which are not usually covered through normal school funds.

The members of the lodge decided to donate to the group out of appreciation for the top level of care and attention it gives to the children who study at the school.

The vital funds will now enable the team to continue its good work and provide even better support to students.

John Davies, from the lodge, said: “l have personally had two of my grandchildren go to this school and l am overwhelmed for what they do for them.”