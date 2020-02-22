A HEALTHCARE student from Clacton has been nominated for a prestigious Student Nursing Times award.

Anglia Ruskin University and three of its healthcare students have been named as finalists at awards.

The university has been nominated in the category of Nurse Education Provider of the Year for pre-registration along with eight other universities from across the UK.

Hollie Lawrence, from Clacton, has been nominated in the category of Student Innovation in Practice award.

The third-year adult nursing student won the 2019 Big Pitch, an Anglia Ruskin University competition that gives cash prizes and business pathways to student innovations, for her trauma awareness app.

The app aims to help student nurses on clinical placements access any help they may need after dealing with traumatic situations.

It is now on the shortlist for the Student Nursing Times award for innovation in practice.

Professor Nigel Harrison, dean of the faculty of Health, Medicine, Education and Social Care, said: “We are immensely proud that ARU will once again be strongly represented.”

The ceremony will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, on April 24.