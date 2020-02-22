COUNCIL tenants in Tendring are set to face an increase in rent for the first time in years.

Councillors approved Tendring Council’s Housing Revenue Account as part of its annual budget, which includes a 2.7 per cent rise in council rents.

The rise brings the average weekly rent to £82.42.

The council said the increase will allow continued investment in council-owned homes, following the ending of a previous Government requirement to reduce rents for council tenants.

Council leader Neil Stock said: “It is a relatively quiet year budget-wise, but one of the highlights is the Government’s removal of the requirement to reduce rents by one per cent each year. This was unsustainable.

“Hopefully, people therefore see the proposed 2.7 per cent rent increase as sensible, prudent and necessary to make the right investment in people’s homes.”