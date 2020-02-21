MUSICIANS will play a special date for a venue that is under renovation as part of their spring tour.

Top blues singer Zoe Schwarz will perform for the Electric Palace at the Harwich Town Sailing club, accompanied by her husband, acclaimed guitarist Rob Koral.

The gig will be held to promote their new album.

Zoe and Rob front the long-time leading lights of the British blues festival and club scene, Blue Commotions, lauded by broadcaster and Manfred Mann legend Paul Jones as “a great band and terrific musicians”.

The duo will be stopping off in Harwich midway through the group’s tour, promoting their latest album, called Chameleon.

Zoe draws upon a large well of influences, beginning with Billie Holliday and extending to Nina Simona, Etta James and Janis Joplin, among many others.

She will bring her own powerful and beautiful individual style to their time-honoured songs, as well as to a wealth of self-written material.

Rob has developed his own personal take on jazz-blues guitar phrasing and has played on more than 30 albums, supporting many of the top names in the British jazz and blues field.

Simon Ashley, chairman of live music for the Electric Palace, said: “We are delighted to present Zoe and Rob for another intimate gig in the Harwich Town Sailing Club on behalf of the Electric Palace.

“They are a terrific combination, interpreting the blues in a fresh and dynamic way, while never straying far from the roots.

“We are looking forward to another great night and all who come along will be providing continuing support for the Electric Palace restoration appeal fund.”

The duo will be performing at the Harwich Town Sailing Club, in Angelgate, Harwich on Thursday, March 12.

The event starts at 8pm but doors open at 7.30pm.

All proceedings raised on the night will go towards the restoration fund for the Electric Palace.

Tickets for the event cost £10 and can be booked in advance online at electricpalace.com.