FIREFIGHTERS had to ventilate a garage filled with paint fumes after residents grew worried about a suspected gas leak.

Crews from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended a property in Clacton Road, St Osyth, just before 7.30pm on Monday night.

At least one fire engine was spotted at the scene and eyewitnesses have said Essex Police officers also had to cordon off the street up to Rochford Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, which was near the fish and chip shop, Chip Ahoy, firefighters found two properties were being affected by paint fumes.

After finding the source of the fumes in a garage, crews spent just half an hour working to make the area safe and air the gases.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called to an address in Clacton Road, St Osyth at 7.28pm.

"On arrival, crews confirmed that paint fumes in a garage were affecting two neighbouring properties.

"Crews ventilated the garage and made the scene safe by 19:59pm."