IMMACULATE four-part musical medleys combined with stunning solo performances will leave audiences toe-tapping and humming with a whole feast of West End treats.

The Opera Boys will perform timeless classic songs song from such shows as Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar and West Side Story, to modern smash hits such as Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You and The Greatest Showman.

They will present the perfect show for musical theatre lovers both young and old at the West Cliff Theatre, Clacton.

The show also features a selection of beautiful operatic arias for which the boys have become known for over the last few years, from La Donna e Mobile to Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye.

With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

The boys have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars, including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John, and in 2015 one of the boys appeared as part of the Belgian entry for The Eurovision Song Contest, performing to a global audience of 200 million.

They finished on a very respectable fourth in the competition.

In 2018 they also performed as soloists with The National Symphony Orchestra.

They have been invited to perform at several prestigious events over the years, including the 10th anniversary of the world’s most famous cruise ship, Cunard’s superliner Queen Mary II, and the inaugural voyage of P&O’s largest cruise ship Britannia, launched by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Opera Boys, who will surely not disappoint anyone, will come to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, on Saturday, February 29.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £19.50 which includes a £1 booking fee. For more information or to book tickets visit westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling the theatre box office on 01255 433344.