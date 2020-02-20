A MAN has died after injuring himself in a fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service received reports of an injured man in Jaywick at around 12pm on Monday.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also deployed.

Essex Police attended the scene, but said paramedics were primarily in control of the situation.

The helicopter landed in Crossways Park, not far from the Three Jays pub and convenience store.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We received a call shortly after midday with reports of an injured male.

“Three ambulances and an air ambulance were on scene and police remained at the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, the man sadly died at the scene.”

Simone Walker, from Jaywick, witnessed the air ambulance taking off.

She said: “I turned up at the park with my sister-in-law and children and the helicopter was right in the middle of the park.

“I saw paramedics come back to the helicopter, but I did not see anyone getting put inside.”