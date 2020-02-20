A SHOPLIFTER has been fined after a hat-trick of thefts from a clothing shop.

Emma Clements pinched items from Peacocks store in West Avenue, Clacton, between November and January.

The first time a man she was with bit a security tag off a £22 skirt, the second she grabbed a £45 coat and finally they took a £10 pair of children's shoes.

She admitted three thefts at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

The court heard Clements, of Singer Avenue, Jaywick, was struggling for cash at the time.

The 28-year-old was fined £60 and must pay £38.50 compensation to the store.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.