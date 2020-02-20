VIGILANT residents are on high alert after police officers received seven reports of burglaries metres away from each other.

Dal Brady, of Victory Road, Egle Plentiene, of Dudley Road, and Tiptop Nails, in St Osyth Road, Clacton, all reported break-ins to Essex Police.

The force has since confirmed they received seven reports of burglaries between 11.45pm on Tuesday and 7am yesterday.

Mr Brady, 46, has lived in the area with his partner Marie Hyde, 43, and her three children, for six years.

During the late hours of Tuesday evening, the professional window cleaner was woken up after hearing footsteps downstairs.

He went to investigate the noise but was not confronted by the intruders.

After realising the front door had been damaged, he checked the CCTV footage which revealed a hooded figured attempting to break in.

However, the suspected burglar then disappeared out of shot but a few minutes later, either the same person, or an accomplice, was spotted leaving the house.

Essex Police were immediately contacted by Mr Brady, who says officers arrived quickly.

Mr Brady added: “I heard the bang on the door as it was forced open but I assumed it was one of our teenagers returning home.

“In the footage you see one person leave, but then it looks like another person exits the property shortly after.

“Nothing was taken but I think as I woke, I spooked them.”

Mr Brady has been left incensed and says his partner is now struggling to come to terms with the break-in.

“Whoever did this is absolute scum. My partner is really shaken up,” he said.

“I am angry about what has happened, and I am having to try not to swear.

“I am furious with myself because I could have caught the second person if I had woken up quicker.

“We are not expecting them to return but I will be ready if they do.”

Ms Plentiene, 31, lives with her husband and two children aged three and four.

After waking up on Wednesday morning, she found her front door was open and a wallet was missing.

She said: “The notion that someone was in my house is not a comfortable one especially when you have two children sleeping upstairs.

“They are not aware of what has happened, because I don’t want to worry them at all.

“We didn’t hear anything throughout the night but when I saw the front door, I was really shocked because it isn’t something you expect to see.”

“We were thinking of getting a Ring doorbell and now with the break in, it is a good incentive.”