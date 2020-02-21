A COMMUNITY has rallied together to help with the clear up after high tides swept away beach huts and flooded a lido.

The chaos, in the wake of Storm Ciara, led to drivers becoming trapped on The Strood in Mersea and flooding in Brightlingsea.

Last week flood alerts were issued for the coastline with more high tides expected.

Coastal towns and villages were also braced for more damage as Storm Dennis brought strong winds at the weekend.

Bosses Brightlingsea Lido thanked the community for offering to help after it was flooded following high tides.

The lido said it would need “a lot of help” to reopen once the flood waters subside.

Following storms back in 2013 the lido was also left underwater.

Now the Freemason Arms in the town has launched a bid to help raise money to aid the clean up.

In a post the pub said: “It’s only in a few months time our family’s should be playing, having fun, laughing and making memories at our pool.

“This will only happen because of the committed volunteers which will rebuild the lido after the terrible storm that hit our coastline.

“Let’s dig deep for cash or prizes and help get the lido looking this beautiful again.

“Our community always know when it’s time to step up and do what we can to support any Brightlingsea tragedy.”

The pub will hold a raffle on Saturday March 8 with all the profits going to the lido.

Anyone with prizes can drop them off at the Freemasons any day after 3pm or 12pm on weekends.

There will also be a collection box on the bar for your loose change.

Brightlingsea Lido, in Promenade Way, opened in 1932 and is the only remaining public lido in Essex.

It was saved from closure in 2018 after Brightlingsea Town Council agreed to take on the lease from Tendring Council.

Amateur photographer Russell Wheeler took these pictures of the coast in the aftermath of the flooding.

Mr Wheeler, from Alresford, said: “You can see the row where the beach huts used to be and you can also see sand on the car park, plus the road is flooded with water.

“The beach huts have been swept onto the car park and in one photo the top half is water - this is normally the playing field.”

Storm Dennis arrived in the UK on Saturday and while it was not as extreme as Storm Ciara, it brought widespread strong winds and heavy rain.

Over the weekend wind gusts reached in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60 mph over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.