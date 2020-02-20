THE new scheme to introduce wheelie bins across the Tendring district is almost complete.

Councillors on Tendring Council’s resources and services overview and scrutiny committee heard initial problems had been resolved and only a few final updates still needed to be completed.

The new service saw 58,000 households switch from weekly black bag collections to a fortnightly bin service.

The change was introduced in June with wheelie bins delivered to most households by the middle of August.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “There is only a few odd places or roads left where we still have to deliver the bins but the vast majority is up and running and running smoothly.”

The waste collection service had significant teething problems with calls and emails to the council peaking in July at just more than 3,000 per week.

However, by January this had dropped to about 350 a week.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for environment and public space said recycling rates have gone up following the change to wheelie bins.

In October 2019, food waste was up 104 per cent, compared to October 2018, while paper recycling was up by 18 per cent, plastic by 44 per cent and glass at bottle banks up 23 per cent.

The overall recycling rate was 40.8 per cent compared to 27.5 per cent, the worst in the country, while black bag and bin waste was down by 877 tonnes.

Mr Talbot said: “The new waste service has hit all of its objectives across the board, a fact which needs to be recognised through the turbulence of the roll-out which had always been anticipated and thoroughly prepared for.

“The overall service is better - bins look neater, our streets are much tidier with less rubbish blowing around from ripped open bags and the rounds work.

“The roll-out did not go smoothly - we did not expect it to - and I once again apologise for the disruption and any inconvenience caused.

“We recognise there are a few people still adjusting who we need to support.

“But I think almost everyone would agree this was a positive change.

“I am confident it went as well as it could have.

“Throughout this all, and as the committee heard, we have learnt lessons which we can implement should we go through a change again.”