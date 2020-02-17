HARD-WORKING apprentices across Tendring have been celebrated at a special event.

Career Track were awarded with certificates for their dedication towards achieving various qualifications at Clacton Town Hall.

Certificates of achievement were handed out to apprentices by Debianne Messenger, work-based learning manager.

Certificates of merit were also awarded to those who have gone the extra mile in their apprenticeships by deputy council leader Carlo Gugliemi.

He said: “All of our apprentices work incredibly hard each and every day; it is great to have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.”

Council chief executive Ian Davidson thanked the Career Track team for their hard work.

“This is absolutely key in terms of the way we can grow our future with new staff, and in terms of capacity of what we can do as a council, one third of council staff were previously on our Career Track apprenticeship programme” he said.

Some apprentices from Colchester Borough Council and other small and large organisations in the district, who are part of the wider Career Track scheme, were also recognised at the event.

Employers who want to get involved in the apprenticeship programme can contact Debianne on 01255 686313 or at dmessenger@tendringdc.gov.uk.