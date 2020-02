May I please wish the Yellow Brick Road Nursery in Parkeston every success.

I attended the open day with two of my great granddaughters.

The staff were very professional with the children, one took our children who were very wary to start but she gained their confidence for two hours.

It was nice to see the mayor/mayoress in attendance.

Once again, it was a very successful day and I wish them all the best in there new venture.

Tony Colbourne

Harwich Town Council