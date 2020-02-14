IF you want a guide to romance on Valentine’s Day, look no further than Steve and Beryl Palmer.

The couple have shown love knows no bounds after they tied the knot for the second time following an anniversary proposal.

Beryl Palmer, 79, lives at Corner Lodge Care Home in Meadow Way, Jaywick, and her husband Steve, 67, visits her most days.

The besotted couple first met in Surrey in 1979 when they were introduced at a village pub and immediately “got on like a house on fire”.

They then moved to Clacton and married two years later at Colchester Register Office.

Earlier this month, Steve, a butcher by trade, proposed to Beryl for a second time when he went to visit her in celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary.

Steve said: “Some time ago, Beryl said she wanted to renew her vows and then she mentioned it to one of the managers at the home.

“They told me about it and then the wheels were in motion.

“I am not romantically inclined but I did it for Beryl because it is something she has really wanted to do. She was in floods of tears when I proposed.

“It was a really nice and fun day and the staff really did pull out all the stops to make it great.

“They even brought her out on a wheelchair with tin cans attached.”

Beryl, a former machinist and care worker, prepared for the wedding in traditional fashion with a hen-do at Corner Lodge, which she enjoyed with friends, Dulcie Evans and Cynthia Kirton.

In addition to Steve’s sister Janice, the couple’s granddaughter Karen and grandson Stuart were also present on the big day.

Despite her family’s support, and having gone through the process of marrying once before, Beryl revealed she still felt anxious about marrying the love of her life all over again.

She said: “I was really nervous on the day because I thought that something was bound to go wrong.

“But the staff went above and beyond and did a marvellous job and it went smoothly.”

She added: “I didn’t expect it to be as good as it was.

“It felt fantastic. It is not something you do every day.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more wonderful day and I think Steve was quite overwhelmed.

“He means the world to me and I can’t put it more clearly than that - I truly adore him. “He has stuck by me and been a massive treasure.”

Gemma, an employee at Corner Lodge, said the ceremony was emotional for both the family and staff at the home.

“Beryl and Steve are such a wonderful couple,” she said. “Steve comes in every day and has become part of the Corner Lodge family.

“They also sit together and have lunch. It is clear to see how very much in love they both still are.

“Beryl got emotional reading the vows she had written and I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room.”