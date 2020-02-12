The fiance of ex-Towie star Harry Derbridge has revealed he is in isolation and has been tested for the coronavirus after returning from Thailand.

Dean Rowland took to social media today to confirm he is currently in isolation at Basildon Hospital after undergoing tests.

He posted a picture on Instagram of him wearing a facemask at Basildon Hospital.

He stated he had been suffering from flu-like symptoms after returning from a holiday in Thailand.

He said: "I've basically been really ill with flu the last few days and as I have recently visited Thailand my doctors thought it would be best that I am tested for Corona virus.

"Tests are now done and I will be isolated for the next few days until my results come back."

More than 45,000 patients have caught the virus across the world and at least 1,100 have died.

Eight patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus.

A coronavirus is a type of virus. As a group, coronaviruses are common across the world.

Typical symptoms of coronavirus include fever and a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China.

Travellers from China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Macau are being asked to follow advice.