CLACTON MP Giles Watling has been re-elected to the House of Commons' Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

The committee has previously investigated disinformation and ‘fake news’, the administration of football clubs, combatting doping in sport, live music, immersive and addictive technologies.

The committee was disbanded prior to the General Election, but Mr Watling has now been re-elected by his Conservative colleagues.

The former actor, who starred in 1980s sitcom Bread, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed and learnt a lot from my time on the committee in the last Parliament, and I am delighted to have been re-elected by my colleagues.

"This committee has covered a lot of ground and dealt with some of the most prominent issues of our times, I have no doubt that will continue.

"But, as always given my showbiz background, I will be seeking to promote discussions around culture, which often seem to fall by wayside against issues in the sporting and digital worlds.

"The UK has a strong cultural offering, that we need to protect and enhance, especially in this post-Brexit world.”