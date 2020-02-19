A SPOOKY talk on ghostly hauntings will be held in Little Clacton in aid of charity.

The talk on hauntings and the electronic voice phenomena will take place at Plough Corner Community Centre on Saturday, March 7, at 7pm.

All proceeds from the event will go to Clacton Food Bank.

Organiser Susan Vousden said: “This marks eight years of having talks on ghosts and UFOs, with proceeds gone to very good causes.

“If people have any thing they want to talk about or shop owners and other who have ghost footage in the early hours, they can contact me.”

Tickets cost £5 and there will be refreshments.

Call Susan on 01255 813511.