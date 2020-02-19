PARENTS across Essex were issued with more than 10,000 penalty notices for children not attending school – the second highest in the country.

A Freedom of Information request found the number of penalty notices issued for unauthorised absences during 2018/19 had risen.

In Essex, 10,848 notices were issued during the 12 months, up 24.2 per cent on the previous year.

Parents can be issued with a penalty notice if their child misses school without permission.

Reasons include truancy and holidays in term time.

The fines are £60 per child, per parent, if you pay within 21 days and £120 per child, per parent, if you pay within 28 days.

An Essex County Council spokesman said: “Parents have a legal duty to ensure their children attend school regularly in accordance with the rules prescribed by the school.”