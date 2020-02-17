THE devastated niece of a man who was murdered last year has launched a campaign in a bid to fund a commemorative bench in his memory.

Andrew Bloomfield, 58, who was described as a “loving and caring father”, was found dead in a bungalow in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, last July.

His death was initially treated as unexpected but police launched a murder investigation after a post-mortem examination revealed he had sustained a head injury.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after Mr Bloomfield’s death but to date no-one has been charged or found to be responsible for his death.

His niece, Lisa Broomfield, 35, who Mr Bloomfield named after Elvis Presley’s daughter, was devastated after finding out about his death.

“I felt like someone had ripped my heart out when I found out,” she said.

“I was in disbelief that someone could hurt someone who wanted to help everyone and who was the most kind-hearted man I had ever met.

“He had a heart of gold and he was my favourite uncle.”

Lisa has now set up a fundraising page with the hope of raising enough money for her to be able to afford a bench in his honour.

If approved by Tendring Council, Lisa hopes the bench will remain in place for at least ten years and provide a positive space from which people can fondly remember Mr Bloomfield.

“I feel useless not being to do anything and I needed somewhere to grieve and to go to talk to him,” she said.

“I have nothing left of my uncle, but I want him to never be forgotten, so I want to put a bench along the Jaywick seafront.

“It will be in his honour and somewhere for people to go and pay their respects.”

Lisa has set a target of £1,200 to pay for the bench and for it to be installed.

To donate to the appeal, visit gofundme.com/f/andrew-bloomfield-memorial-bench.