A SON has been jailed after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order which was imposed after he stole his mother’s watch and assaulted police.

Dennis Hooper appeared in Colchester Magistrates’ Court last year after an incident at his mother Sheila Kendall’s home in Tower Road, Clacton.

Hooper, who was said to be a drug-addict at the time, had shouted at his long-suffering mother and kicked her front door before fleeing the scene.

When PC Gabriella Bonura and Special Constable Anthony Hall attended the scene, Ms Kendall told them her son had swiped her gold watch.

The two officers were called back to the address when Hooper himself returned and continued to kick his mother’s front door.

After being put in the police car, he then assaulted the pair of police officers before being arrested.

As part of his sentencing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in April 2019, Hooper was given a restraining order to keep him away from his mother’s address for one year.

However, Hooper breached the order when he returned to her home before the 12-month period had ended.

As a result, he has now been jailed for 15 months and an indefinite restraining order has been imposed.