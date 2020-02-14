A WONDERFUL toe-tapping musical, full of comedy and well-known songs is being staged by a talented theatrical society.

The Brantham Amateur Theatrical Society (BATS) has been working relentlessly for months to bring the well-known 1934 musical Anything Goes to the stage.

The story follows the antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London, and its colourful ensemble of passengers, such as Reno Sweeney, a popular nightclub singer and Evangelist and her pal Billy Crocker, a lovelorn Wall Street broker.

Billy stows aboard to try and win the heart of the sweet demure debutante, Hope Harcourt, who is already engaged.

Reno and a second-rate conman, named Moon Face try to help Billy win the love of his life.

This year’s production is certainly special, as there is a new actor on stage, a chihuahua, which makes his debut for BATS as the extremely pampered and adored “Cheeky”.

John Hoskyns, musical director said the show is a fantastic Broadway musical comedy, with a very funny script.

He said: “We are having a great time putting it all together and the whole society are raising to the challenge.

“The cast are responding to the gorgeous sound coming from our band and we are getting set for a journey back in time, when musical theatre was an opportunity to escape from the cares of a troubled time.”

The set-build has begun, and the makings of an Ocean Liner have now ‘docked’ on the Brantham Village Hall stage, thanks to an amazing team of carpenters and crew led by Phil Burns.

Tina Burns, show producer and wardrobe co-ordinator, said: “The era of the show lends itself to some beautiful and stunning costumes and with the help of an army of seamstresses, we have created some fantastic pieces which we can’t wait to see on stage.”

The performances will run for five nights next week between Tuesday, to Saturday starting at 7.30pm at the Brantham Village Hall, with an additional matinee on Saturday from 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £6 for children. To book your tickets, visit batsonline.co.uk and for more information call 07891 974 844.