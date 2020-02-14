A VILLAGE post office will close its doors for a week.

The post office, in Spring Road, St Osyth, which is in a Spar store, will be closed from until Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Post Office confirmed the closure and apologised to residents who usually use the service.

They said: “The Post Office apologises to customers who use this Post Office for the temporary closure.”

Customers who require the services of the Post Office are being advised to instead use the Bockings Elm Post Office, in St John’s Road, Clacton.