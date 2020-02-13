AN action-packed show with professional wrestlers will be coming to a theatre with bone-crunching manoeuvres, and flamboyant outfits to challenge the sport’s popularity and try to reinstate the demand for it.

Professional wrestling was is a sensationalised form of performance art with a universal appeal, but despite once being a staple of popular TV, terrestrial channels in the UK, but British wrestling has since tapped out to the heightened bravado of the global World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

LDN Wrestling, a touring company will be rolling into the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, on Thursday, February 20 from 7pm with the aim to make British wrestling popular once again.

Sanjay Bagga, 34, founded the group in 2004 after growing frustrated with the lack of affordable and thrilling entertainment provided to UK fans of the sport.

He said: ‘‘Wrestling and this great country go hand in hand, it is in our culture and even used to outdraw the FA Cup Final.

‘‘But British wrestling took a big knock when it got taken off the TV in the 1980s, so I felt there was a gap in the market for a wrestling event with affordable prices.

‘‘The WWE events are great, but it can end up working out about £500 a day.’’

After 16 years of success, the group is on its way to help Britain reinstate its claim on the wrestling world.

He added: “Wrestling is coming back bigger than ever in Britain, but the modern generation only know Hulk Hogan or The Rock now.

‘‘So, we have five American wrestlers as well, and everyone always goes home happy when we combine the American and British wrestlers.

“Top of the bill leading the British troops is British heavyweight champion - Alan Lee Travis - taking on Team America led by Texan Cam Cole, assisted by Will Allday and the American tag champions InZanley Rude.”

Wrestling dates back at the Princes Theatre more than 50 years, with LDN Wrestling visiting over the past 10 years being presented by LDN, and some of the crowd members have been going to wrestling shows for more than 30 years now.

Tickets to the event cost £14 for adults, £12 for children, and can be purchased via LDNwrestling.com or by calling 01255 686633.