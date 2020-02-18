A SUCCESSFUL project clamping down on bad parking by school-run mums and dads has been introduced at another school.

The North Essex Parking Partnership’s 3PR parking scheme has started at Holland Haven Primary School, Holland-on-Sea.

Parents are being encouraged not to drop off schoolchildren at the front gates of the school anymore.

The school has created a no-parking zone, known as a 3PR zone, outside the school to educate parents and pupils about considerate parking practices.

3PR, which represents the three parking rules of care, consideration and caution, delivers a positive message about school parking and provides advice and guidance to children, parents and carers.

Pupils who enter the zone by foot, cycle or scooter will be rewarded with a 3PR token for the class token box.

Children arriving early at school for Breakfast Club will also receive tokens for avoiding peak drop-off time.

Each month the class with the most tokens is awarded a trophy and at the end of each school year, one class at the school will become the 3PR Parking Champions.

Councillor Robert Mitchell, chairman of North Essex Parking Partnership, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our 11th 3PR scheme in north Essex and our fourth scheme in Tendring.

“Parking at school drop-off and collection time is often an issue and we’re always looking for ways to improve the environment in the immediate vicinity of schools, by parking necessary vehicles a little way away, encouraging healthy walking and keeping children safe.

“We’re confident this scheme is going to make a real difference to parking outside the school and make the surrounding routes and roads safer for all road users.”

Catherine Cole, deputy headteacher at Holland Haven Primary School, welcomed the scheme.

She said: “We’re excited to launch 3PR as we’ve been looking for a way to improve the safety and congestion outside the school and the patrol is ideal as it involves our pupils.”

Parents are invited to find out more about the scheme by visiting schoolparking.org.uk