A WOMAN slapped her dementia-suffering former partner with a plimsole after wrecking his electric tricycle by dumping it in a river.

Bernedette Fitzsimons, 61, was caught on a recording doorbell at her ex’s home in Jaywick at 1.45am on Sunday wheeling his beloved vehicle away.

It was later found submerged in nearby water and was no longer working.

Just a few hours later, the man, who is in his 70s, heard shouting and swearing outside his house which was being directed at him.

Fitzsimons was spotted removing a cover on the man’s mobility scooter.

When he went to confront her, she continued shouting in his face and got so close their heads were nearly touching.

Fitzsimons then spat at him and slapped him over the head with a shoe.

She then took her other shoe off and threw it at him.

The pair had been in an on-off relationship for a number of years but had split up shortly before Christmas.

As well as living with dementia, the victim also has Parkinson’s disease and has been recently diagnosed with cancer.

Fitzsimons admitted criminal damage and assault when she appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Raph Piggott, mitigating, said the episode had been sparked after the victim turned up at Fitzsimons home in Golf Green Road, Jaywick, unannounced while she was sleeping.

“I think they both like a drink and before this happened, she woke up to find him in the room with her,” he said.

“He had a key and refused to return it.

“She went to his house in the morning and took the bike.

“She came back and was under the influence of alcohol and was demanding the key back which is when she hit him with the plimsole.

“Unfortunately, it became a pretty toxic relationship and she now realises it has got to end.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing for the probation service to prepare a report into Fitzsimons.

She was granted bail until the next hearing on March 18 with the conditions she does not contact the victim or go to his home address.