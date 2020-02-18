MORE than 50 homes could be built on part of a former caravan park which had been set to house a Tesco supermarket.

Plans were unveiled by the supermarket giant in 2010 to build a store at the front of the former Martello Caravan Park site off Kirby Road, Walton, along with a petrol station and 300-space car park.

Despite gaining planning permission, Tesco scrapped its plans in 2015 as part of a cost-cutting move that saw 43 stores closed and the plug pulled on 49 new stores.

Tendring Council planning officers have now recommended Partner Construction and Clapper Capital’s plans for 53 two-storey homes for approval.

A decision will be made by the council’s planning committee after the application was called in for scrutiny by ward councillor Delyth Miles, who said she was concerned about the density of development, flooding and sewerage issues.

Frinton and Walton Town Council recommended the “bland” plans for refusal for being “under-designed and overdeveloped” and because of the lack of infrastructure.

It said the land - known as Cartbridge Meadow - is a greenfield site and is also a safe haven for birds, flora and fauna.

Resident Dr Jennifer Brown, from Kirby Road, objected to the plans.

She said: “Sea levels are rising so Walton needs flood prevention, not more building.

“Currently, the existing meadow shrubland plays a key role in absorbing excess water.

“The new estate, and particularly the supermarkets, have led to massively increased traffic for Kirby Road residents.

“The traffic is relentless and often over the speed limit due to road widening.

“This increasingly dangerous problem will be worsened by this application.”

The development will be entirely made up from affordable housing and will be partly grant funded by the Homes England Grant Programme.

A report by planning officers said: “The principle of development on this site has been established through the previous consent for a supermarket.”

A decision was expected to be made last night.