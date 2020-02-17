A FREE healthy fun day will be taking place in Jaywick later this month.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring will be hosting its Health and Wellbeing Day at Jaywick Community Resource Centre, Brooklands, on Saturday, February 29, from 10am to 3pm.

Organisers promise the event will be full of fun with tips, tasters, information and demonstrations all about how to lead a healthy happy life.

A spokesman said: “All ages are welcome to come along to this free event and try out various therapies, including guided relaxation, hand massage, reiki and tai chi to name just some.

“There will also be health checks available, a free raffle and exhibitors from local health organisations and businesses will on hand to give advice and information about their services.

“There is no need to book, just turn up and come in.”

She added: “Along with free entry there will be a free prize draw for everyone who attends and the first prize is a £30 Morrisons voucher.”