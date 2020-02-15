A NEW thrill ride is set to open on Clacton Pier this spring.

The landmark has bought a Looping Star from a family-owned park in Scotland.

It will join the Log Flume which was purchased from the same park in Aberdeen earlier this year.

Pier director Billy Ball said he is excited to introduce two major rides this year and said the Looping Star is a significant improvement on the old roller coaster, Stella’s Revenge, which is being sold to a site in South America.

“We were pleased to have been able to secure the Log Flume but when the opportunity arose to acquire the Looping Star as well, we had to go for it,” he said.

“Both have been bought from a relative’s park in Aberdeen and, therefore, have always been in the family as such.

“They will be completely refurbished before being installed and I am sure they will be a big pull for our customers. It has a real wow factor.”

The Looping Star weighs 64 tons and a new concrete base foundation with 40 tons of reinforced steel is currently being constructed.

It is hoped to start pouring the concrete by the end of this week.

Part of the structure has already arrived at the pier and is laid out on the forecourt

The ride will have a three car train and has a ten metre loop as well as new LED lighting.

The Looping Star was made by Italian firm, Pinfari, the world’s most successful transportable roller coaster manufacturers.

The outdoor ride deck is being revamped to accommodate the new rides.

The Log Flume is being built in the area previously occupied by the go-karts which will now be moved to a central position while the Looping Star will move onto the Stella’s Revenge site.

Mr Ball said the landmark is now gearing up for the half-term holiday.

“For the past three months we have been concentrating on the ride deck, strengthening parts of the structure for two new rides which will be coming online at Easter,” he said.

“The rides have all undergone their usual maintenance programme and some have been repainted for the new season.”

“ The ticket office is also being moved to a more central location.

“Having spent considerable time and money on our indoor offer, this winter was all about the outdoor rides and customers will see a major difference once it is all completed.”