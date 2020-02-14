HUNDREDS of pounds have been donated by a generous community group to help people affected by stroke.

Holland-on-Sea Residents’ Association has donated £500 to the Tendring Specialist Stroke Service, which is based in Frinton Road.

They help those who have suffered a stroke by aiding their recovery, offering stimulating sessions and helping them to relearn vital skills.

During one of the group’s most recent meet ups, the association’s Tony and Jill Rulten presented the charity with a cheque.

Jill said: “I am impressed with the way support is delivered. People really develop a sense of independence from the work that goes on.”

Rosemary Garrey, director of operations for Tendring Specialist Stroke Services, thanked the association for the donation.

She said: “As a small charity, we have had a huge impact on the lives of people across Tendring, and we are very proud of our track record of supporting people to gain independence and an understanding of their condition following a stroke.

“We are very grateful for the donation, which will help us to develop and improve our services.”

To find out more, call 01255 815905.