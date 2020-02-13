VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews were called to the aid of a kite surfer in trouble in the sea off St Osyth.

Clacton RNLI launched its Atlantic 85 lifeboat as high tides hit the north Essex coast following Storm Ciara on Monday at 12.35pm.

A spokesman said: “Upon arrival, the kite surfer was located and found to making their own way back to the promenade, so the crew were stood down.”

The crew was again called out in the early hours on Tuesday after a life jacket was spotted in the water near Brightlingsea.

A spokesman for the crew added: “The crew recovered the life jacket, a self-inflating type, which was believed to have been aboard a sunken vessel.

“Unfortunately, the unique tracking number for the jacket was not registered, which delayed the identification of the owner.

“Once the owner was tracked down, and found to be safe and well, the crew were stood down.

“Our crew reiterated the importance of registering life jackets using their unique number."