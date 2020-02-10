A MAN is accused of killing his friend during a hit-and-run incident outside a pub, a court heard.

Craig Garton, 41, from Clacton, was charged with murder after he allegedly ran over Dean Clark, also 41, in Little Clacton, following an altercation on Friday night.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard the incident happened outside The Blacksmith Arms, in The Street.

In the brief hearing yesterday morning, the court heard the altercation spilled into the carpark and Garton jumped into his Ford Transit van.

It is alleged that Garton – who spoke only to confirm his name and address in the brief hearing – then drove at Clark, missing him once before fatally striking him.

Prosecutor Sharon Hall said the pair were “friends” and had been drinking before an “argument” broke out.

She said: “The altercation spilled out into the car park and Mr Garton got into his vehicle, a Ford transit van and drove towards Mr Clark.

“He moved out of the way and [Garton] reversed and drove back at Mr Clark.

“He was thrown on to the front of the van with some force.

“The crown understands Mr Clark then fell under the vehicle”

He was treated by paramedics but tragically he died at the scene.

It is alleged Garton drove off in the van and was arrested nearby a short time later.

Grey tracksuit clad Garton did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody before appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court later in the afternoon.

He again did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear again on April 6 ahead of an expected trial on August 10.

Tributes have been paid to Little Clacton man Mr Clark who was involved in the local youth football community.

Ray Pemberton, 42, from Clacton, first met Dean when he was a DJ at the Lake, in St Osyth, and Dean requested a song before buying him a drink.

The pair immediately hit it off and had been close friends ever since.

“Dean loved people, he was very funny and had a golden heart,” he said.

“He was a genuine geezer, did a lot of charity work, and loved his family.

“My mum loved him and called him her golden boy. He was like a brother to me and a son to her.

“I am in absolute shock and have been crying ever since.”