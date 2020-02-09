DETECTIVES are investigating a burglary in Kirby-le-Soken where multiple jewellery items were stolen.

The incident happened at some point between December 23 and January 12 at an address in Dumore Avenue.

Items including three rings, three necklaces, a bag and a watch similar to those in the attached pictures were taken away.

Officers have asked if anyone has any information about the burglary, recognise the jewellery or have been offered them for sale, to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/6186/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.