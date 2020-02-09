POLICE officers are appealing for information following a burglary in Clacton where a handbag and keys were stolen.

The incident happened at an address in Marine Parade East, Clacton, which took place at around 5.30pm on January 29.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have other information, please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/15912/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”