ONLINE sellers are being warned to keep an eye out for fraudsters sending out fake PayPal emails after victims were scammed out of more than £1 million.

Action Fraud, which is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrimes, has issued a warning to people who sell items on the internet.

It comes after 3,059 crimes were reported to Action Fraud between October 2019 and December 2019 regarding fake PayPal email addresses.

As a result of the scams, the victims - who were predominantly people selling on online marketplaces - lost a staggering total of £1,121,446 within just two months.

The con sees fraudsters send the victim an email purporting to be from PayPal in attempt to trick them into believing they have received payment for an item.

They then send a follow-up email requesting a tracking number in the hope that the victim will be rushed into shipping the item before they have had a chance to verify the payment.

Sellers have now been told to be more aware when selling items on an online marketplace, such as eBay and to look out for warning signs.

People have also been urged to not be persuaded into sending anything until they can verify, they have received payment.

Action Fraud has stressed to sellers to not click on links or attachments in suspicious emails, nor respond to messages that ask for personal or financial details.

Listen to your instincts: If something feels wrong then it is usually right to question it.

If you have been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, report it to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.