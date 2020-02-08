THE victim of what police are calling a murder has been provisionally identified and is said to have known the suspected attacker.

Essex Police launched a murder investigation this morning (Feb 8), after a man died following a fatal collision with a van.

The incident happened just before 11pm last night (Feb 7) in The Street, Little Clacton.

It is said to have followed a fight which broke out in an area near the Blacksmith Arms Pub.

The victim has now been named as Dean Clark, 41, from Little Clacton.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Feb 9).

After the collision, it is believed the van - a grey or silver Ford Transit with writing on the side - fled the scene.

A van was eventually found by police and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police have now revealed that Mr Clark and the man who has since been arrested knew each other.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation into Dean’s death is in its early stages but we are making good progress and are building up a picture of what led up to it.

“I can confirm that Dean and the man arrested knew each other and that no-one else was injured during the incident.

“We have also located a vehicle which matches the description of the one involved.

“My officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and you’re likely to see a police presence in the area for much of the rest of the day.

“If you were in the area last night and saw something or have dash cam or CCTV footage I need you to contact my team.”

If you have any information call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1341 of 7 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.