HEALTH bosses have announced work will start on Clacton’s long-awaited £1.5 million super surgery this Easter.

The scheme will involve the refurbishment of NHS offices at Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, and will see two dated GP practices - Clacton’s Epping Close Surgery and Holland-on-Sea’s Frinton Road Medical Centre - move into the building.

The surgeries currently have a total of almost 9,000 patients, but the new hub could support up to 11,800 patients by next year.

It will house four GPs, as well as registrars, and will have seven consulting rooms, four treatment rooms, a dedicated phlebotomy area and interview rooms.

The NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said funding for the scheme has now been rubbed-stamped by the Government and work will be completed by the autumn.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the CCG, said: “This is fantastic news for people in east Clacton and brings to an end years of uncertainty.

“I am especially excited by this redevelopment as it brings a range of exciting opportunities.

“A big part of our plans involves introducing new technologies, such as digital points.

“We have also designed a space for patient training to learn with clinicians how to manage conditions they may have more effectively.”

Once the work has finished, Clacton’s Ranworth Surgery will provide services at Kennedy House.

The CCG recently appointed Ranworth to take over services on a 12-month caretaker basis at four practices in Clacton and Frinton after concerns were raised about previous provider Anglian Community Enterprise.

Rita Garnett, chairman of the Frinton Road Patient Participation Group, said: “This is great news for our patients and I am delighted the new leadership teams at the CCG and Ranworth have been working so hard to get the scheme to this stage.

“The surgery at Frinton Road is no longer fit for purpose as the building is a converted house and in need of full refurbishment.

“The building is not big enough. There are not enough consultation rooms and those we do have are inadequate.

“We have been calling for some time for improved facilities and we believe this redevelopment will go a long way to address this issue.”

Jane Taylor, the CCG’s senior estates development manager, said adapting Kennedy House will “make the best use of an existing NHS building”.

Clacton MP Giles Watling, who previously called on watchdogs to take action against ACE, said: “This is welcome news and will further improve services for residents. I will continue to work with the CCG to ensure the transition from the two practices to Kennedy House is seamless.”