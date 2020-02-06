POLICE launched a co-ordinated series of raids in a bid to take out drug dealing lines bringing misery and violence to the streets.

A hundred officers were deployed at nine properties in Clacton and another two in London in a bid to demolish two county line drug dealing operations.

Detectives have been working on the initiative – codenamed Op Cheta - for seven months.

Specialist officers targeted properties simultaneously across the Clacton area and in the capital before dawn on Thursday, with more raided over the next few hours.

In total, a dozen people were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

A large number of suspected illegal substances were seized as well as a quantity of cash.

Investigators were hoping to arrest the top dogs in the system and aim higher than low level dealers.

County lines is a system of drug dealing where people from metropolitan areas travel to more rural locations to deal drugs.

Young people are often recruited into the system to act and runners and dealers while those in control often remain in London.

Addressing officers ahead of the raids at a police base near Chelmsford, Supt Ed Wells explained how important the initiative was.

He said: “We are targeting county lines and all associated violence and exploitation of vulnerability which comes with it.

“Several months of hard work has led us to this point and it is a fantastic opportunity to have a real impact.”

The Gazette was invited to a 6am at a bedsit in Wellesley Road, Clacton, where officers smashed in the door at one of the properties.

A man who had been sleeping when officers arrived was arrested.

Initial inquiries did not uncover any drugs but officers were planning to continue their search throughout the day.

Officers wearing riot gear escorted the suspect to a police vehicle - where he was allowed to finish his cigarette before being conveyed to custody.

We were then taken to a static caravan at Highfield Grange Holiday Park where £500 in cash was recovered and approximately 100 wraps of what is believed to be class A drugs.

A flat in Lyndhurst Road was then raided in the second phase of the operation with a man and a teenage boy taken into custody for questioning.