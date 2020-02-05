TERRIFIED shoppers sought shelter in a town centre McDonald’s after knife-wielding yobs started fighting.

Essex Police were called to Pier Avenue, Clacton, shortly before 1.30pm, following reports of a disturbance involving two people with knives.

Officers were seen at the scene of the incident, which occurred near the fast food restaurant, but said no arrests have been made.

Police are now continuing to investigate the incident.

Dion Angela, 31, from Clacton, was in the town centre as the fight broke out.

She passed the scene as she made her way to WHSmith to post a parcel.

“There was a knife fight outside McDonald’s and one of them looked like they had a machete,” she said.

“I saw the whole thing and I have never seen anything like it in my life – I was honestly so scared, and I just kept screaming.

“One boy on a scooter got punched, and then out of nowhere about six boys came running around the corner with knives and everyone ran into McDonald’s.

“There was an old lady who thought it was a terror attack – she was in bits.

“It was so shocking to see, and I could not believe young boys are walking around with knives that big.”

After being informed by the police about a “significant incident”, staff at Clacton County High School sent a text to concerned parents.

Pupils were allowed to “switch on their phones” earlier than usual in order to arrange an alternative location from which to be picked up, including the neighbouring leisure centre.

Essex Police is asking anyone with CCTV footage or dash cam footage to call them on 101 quoting incident 528.