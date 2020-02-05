Supermarkets are cutting the price of their fuel for the second time in a week.

Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's have all cut their prices.

It comes as the RAC called on supermarkets to cut prices after the oil price fell, saying drivers were being "unfairly punished".

The Coronavirus outbreak in China led to the sudden drop in the price of oil as people in the country - the world's second largest consumer of oil - restrict their travel plans.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "We urge the supermarkets, who are so influential in what drivers pay for fuel due to their massive market share, to pass on the wholesale savings they’re benefiting to motorists at the pumps, especially as they have actually increased forecourt petrol prices every day since 2 January.

“Drivers have been unfairly punished as a result of the very short-term oil price rise caused by tensions in the Middle East.

"It seems as though the big four supermarkets have been capitalising on this as the oil price has fallen steadily from a high of $69.82 on 6 January to $59.75 on 24 January. This is the first time oil has been under $60 a barrel since 31 October 2019."

Government figures published on Tuesday show average fuel prices at UK forecourts stood at 125.85p per litre for petrol and 131.48p per litre for diesel.

Sainsbury’s has slashed the price of unleaded petrol by up to two pence per litre and diesel by up to four pence per litre across all its 315 forecourts from Friday.

David Pegg, fuel buying manager for Sainsbury’s, said: “We are committed to helping our customers live well for less, which is why we’re dropping fuel prices for the second time in as many weeks, reducing the price of unleaded petrol by up to 2 pence per litre and diesel by up to 4 pence per litre across every single one of our forecourts from Friday."

Asda have lowered their price for the second time in a week, knocking four pence off a litre of diesel and two pence off a litre of petrol.

The change is effective from today at all the food store's 322 petrol stations.

The supermarket confirmed drivers will pay no more than 118.7ppl for unleaded and 120.7ppl for diesel.

The firm’s senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “We will continue to put the savings straight back into drivers’ pockets without any vouchering requirements meaning all our customers, regardless of their budget, will benefit from a price cut at the pumps.”

Morrisons said it would drop the cost of diesel by 4p a litre and unleaded by 2p a litre from Thursday at all of its 335 filling stations.