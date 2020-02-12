COMMUNITY police officers have raised hundreds of pounds for charity after taking part in a gruelling running event.

Officers from the Tendring Community Policing Team tackled the Great Bentley Half-Marathon on Sunday which saw them brave breezy conditions.

The annual race, which is organised by the Great Bentley Running Club, sees runners slalom around the village’s streets as onlookers cheer and encourage them along the course and over the finish line.

The budding Mo Farahs have been previously known to take part in jogs along the seafront to engage with members of the public.

But on this occasion the determined running group, named the Tendring Plodders, took park in aid of both the Great Bentley Primary School and the Brain Tumour Charity.

In total they raised £800 for the two organisations.