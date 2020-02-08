A FINANCIAL advice firm from Elmstead Market has scooped a national award for the second year running.

Advocate Finance, based at the Lanswoodpark Business Centre, funding solutions to property investors and developers from buy-to-let mortgages to more complex property types and funding requirements.

Director David Tonks, said “We are delighted to have been chosen as Finance Broker of the Year at the Property Investor Awards for the second year in a row.

“I started out 14 years ago working from home and now manage a small team which we hope to expand further this year.

“It’s fantastic to finally begin to get some recognition.

“We are extremely proud of our reputation, which is endorsed by repeat business and recommendations.”