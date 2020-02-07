TOWN councillors have recommended controversial plans for an extra 130 homes – next to a village site where 240 homes are already being built – for refusal.

Villagers have been left outraged by Land Allocations Ltd’s plans for up to 130 dwellings – including 78 homes and 52 social homes – on farmland east of Halstead Road, Kirby Cross.

Villagers were already upset after Liden Homes were given permission for 240 homes on fields next to the 5.5 hectare site.

Residents spoke out against the plans at a meeting of Frinton and Walton Town Council on Thursday.

One Kirby Cross resident said: “It’s outside the village boundary – and Halstead Road cannot take another 200 cars on to the road.

“Halstead Road has had enough development. It’s just congested to Hell with cars.

“We didn’t get any medical facilities with the 240 homes that we were promised. The school probably won’t cope.

“Parents of children at the school are not allowed to use the car park without permission from Linden Homes.

“The whole thing is a farce and to think of build another 130 houses with another 200 cars pouring onto Halstead Road is complete nonsense.

“This will just join Kirby-le-Soken with Kirby Cross.”

Residents also raised concerns about following and fear the application will be approved because Tendring Council does not have a Local Plan in place.

But ward councillor Paul Clifton said he has called the application in, which means a decision will be made by Tendring Council’s planning committee rather than by planning officers.

“I can’t see this one going through,” he said

“Although it is true that the district does not have a Local Plan signed, sealed and delivered just yet, there’s a lot of weight now given to the upcoming Local Plan that the district is working on.

“And in that plan the green space between Kirby-le-Soken, Kirby Cross and the Hamford ward is one of the few sites in the whole of Tendring that is strategic green gap, so on that basis alone it will be refused.”

Frinton and Walton town councillors recommended the plans for refusal, although Tendring Council will have the final say.