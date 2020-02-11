A PAIR of lucky neighbours can now afford to jet away or simply have some financial piece of mind after their postcode brought them good fortune.

Two people living in Nayland Drive, Clacton, have each won £1,000 as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

They netted the sum after their postcode of CO16 8TZ was announced as the competition Daily Prize winner.

Judie McCourt, ambassador for the People’s Postcode Lottery, congratulated the unsuspecting recipients.

She said: “What a great surprise for our winners in Clacton. I’m thrilled for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”