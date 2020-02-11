THE rental market in Clacton will continue to feel the squeeze even after a boost from the effects of greater clarity around Brexit, it is claimed.

Landlords are struggling in the face of poor demand and the market is unlikely to turn around, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics).

The chartered surveyors who responded to a study said they expect rents to rise modestly.

But while there are indications that greater clarity on Brexit could spur activity that had been put on hold, the retail market is likely to stay in a downturn.

One chartered surveyor said: “Affluent micro economies like Rochester are thriving. Places like Crewe or Clacton are very bad.”

Mark Thomas, lettings manager at Clacton-based estate agent Sheen’s, said the rental market for commercial properties was feeling the squeeze, but that the rented housing market was busy.

He said: “The rented housing market is very busy and there are a lot of people looking - the main reason is a shortage of properties.

“But in terms of commercial properties, there are not a lot of people looking to open businesses in the area. A lot of the time parking is an issue.”